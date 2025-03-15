EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39.75 ($0.51), with a volume of 100614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.53).

EnSilica Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £37.67 million, a P/E ratio of -169.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.15.

EnSilica (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX (1.44) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. EnSilica had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnSilica plc will post 4.5676173 earnings per share for the current year.

About EnSilica

EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal, and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare, and communications markets.

