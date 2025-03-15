EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,563 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average of $127.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.