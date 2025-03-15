Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Down 35.2% in February

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 13th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE EQC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 426,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,488. The firm has a market cap of $173.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiptree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,997,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,652,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 942,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

