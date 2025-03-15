Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 7,074 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 51.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,918.68. This trade represents a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $7,553,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,550,308.50. The trade was a 21.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America upped their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

