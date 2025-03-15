Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,723,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after buying an additional 317,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,407,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $19.99 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

