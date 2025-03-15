Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases 11,400 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 1,945.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AA. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

AA opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.73, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

