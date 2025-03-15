Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,527,000 Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNAC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 458.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,224,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cartesian Therapeutics

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, CFO Blaine Davis sold 3,961 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $66,227.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,588.08. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Metin Kurtoglu sold 2,417 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $40,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,051.52. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,744 shares of company stock worth $247,337. Insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RNAC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cartesian Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of RNAC stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.71.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.