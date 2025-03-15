Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes $2.34 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 138,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,836,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair raised shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $75.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.57%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

