ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $195.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.40.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

