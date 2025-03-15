Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.51 and last traded at $35.23. 176,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 416,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth about $127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

