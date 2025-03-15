EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.82. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.