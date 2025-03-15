Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Stock Price Down 20.8% – Time to Sell?

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. 938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

About Fabege AB (publ)

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

