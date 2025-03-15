Family Firm Inc. Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,016 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises about 1.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 737,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 42,408 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $25.58.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

