Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB) Stock Position Increased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,809,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,676 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.52% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF worth $44,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

FTRB opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a market cap of $249.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.09. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $26.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

