Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 13.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). Approximately 3,290,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
