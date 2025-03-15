Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 13.5% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.5% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). 3,290,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £617.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.47.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.