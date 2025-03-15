Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 13.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). 3,290,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £617.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.47.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
