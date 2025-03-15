Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 13.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) were up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). Approximately 3,290,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £617.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
