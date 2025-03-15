Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 13.5% – Time to Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). Approximately 3,290,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of £617.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.47.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
