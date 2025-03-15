Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Up 98.0% in February

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,198,400 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the February 13th total of 605,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.0 days.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FEEXF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.84.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

