Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED) Short Interest Up 125.0% in February

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ FMED traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 million, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.94.
Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF
About Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF
The Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (FMED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies involved in disruptive innovation in Health Care. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FMED was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.