Financial Analysis: Airship AI (AISP) vs. Its Peers

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) is one of 461 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Airship AI to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airship AI and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Airship AI $23.05 million $16.37 million -1.40 Airship AI Competitors $2.51 billion $326.31 million -685.51

Airship AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Airship AI. Airship AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airship AI 64.71% -76.44% 309.71% Airship AI Competitors -71.61% -38.00% -6.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Airship AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.9% of Airship AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 57.9% of Airship AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Airship AI has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airship AI’s peers have a beta of 0.43, indicating that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Airship AI and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airship AI 0 0 2 1 3.33 Airship AI Competitors 2491 17010 32973 958 2.61

Airship AI currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.36%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 29.84%. Given Airship AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Airship AI is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Airship AI beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Airship AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations. The company was formerly known as Super Simple AI, Inc. and changed its name to Airship AI Holdings, Inc. in March 2023. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.