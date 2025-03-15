First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Shares Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. 1,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

First Farmers Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02.

First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

