First Financial Group Corp Invests $270,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

First Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.