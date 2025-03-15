First Financial Group Corp Takes $308,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.