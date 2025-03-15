First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Up 120.3% in February

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the February 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FXNC traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. First National has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.57.

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. First National had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First National will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

