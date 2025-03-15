First National Trust Co Has $2.31 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $261.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.26 and a 200-day moving average of $245.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

