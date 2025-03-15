First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FDT stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.74. 12,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,708. The firm has a market cap of $426.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

