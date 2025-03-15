First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and traded as low as $28.47. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 79,353 shares traded.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $452.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

