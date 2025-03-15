FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

FirstGroup stock remained flat at $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,800 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

