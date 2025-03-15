FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FirstGroup Stock Performance
FirstGroup stock remained flat at $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.
FirstGroup Company Profile
