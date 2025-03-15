Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,044 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.