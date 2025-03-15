FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.49 and last traded at $64.63. 5,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.02.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 84,771 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

