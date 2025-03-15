Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 109.9% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fortune Minerals Stock Down 14.5 %
OTCMKTS FTMDF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,289. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
