Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 109.9% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FTMDF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,289. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

