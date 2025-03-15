Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading 4.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 406,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 612,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FWRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Forward Air Stock Up 5.9 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Forward Air by 742.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 408,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter worth about $14,270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Forward Air by 688.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 285,465 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,198,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
