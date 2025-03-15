Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys 6,484 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

