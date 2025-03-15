Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $257.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $234.18 and a one year high of $285.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

