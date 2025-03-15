Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.62.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director Robin L. Washington bought 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $294.61 per share, for a total transaction of $499,363.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,331.45. This trade represents a 4.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total value of $249,995,253.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,192,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,786,234.99. This trade represents a 18.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $279.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.03 and its 200-day moving average is $308.70.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.