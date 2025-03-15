Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,470. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.40.
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
