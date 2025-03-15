Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Friedman Industries

Insider Activity at Friedman Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

In other Friedman Industries news, Director Tim Scott Stevenson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,070.25. The trade was a 5.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,071.40. This trade represents a 1.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 7,180 shares of company stock worth $106,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,470. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.