Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.39 ($2.66) and traded as high as GBX 207.50 ($2.68). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.61), with a volume of 16,808 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 205.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70. The firm has a market cap of £79.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 11.40 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

