GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $81.97 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

