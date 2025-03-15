Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 160.5% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Generation Income Properties stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.55. 10,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.11. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.