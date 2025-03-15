Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Global Self Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.15 on Friday. Global Self Storage has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.