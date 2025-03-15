Globeflex Capital L P Has $14.81 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the period. Owens Corning makes up about 1.3% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $14,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $144.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.