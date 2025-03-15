Globeflex Capital L P Invests $484,000 in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,958 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Alarm.com by 52.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,875. The trade was a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

