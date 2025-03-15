Globeflex Capital L P Sells 2,984 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $191.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $178.84 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.96.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.85.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

