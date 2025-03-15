GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.25. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 237,630 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 626.1% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 331,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 286,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

