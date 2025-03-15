Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Short Interest Update

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:GOVB traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $13.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.56. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

