Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 195,095 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 146,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Grande Portage Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$21.39 million, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 14.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grande Portage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande Portage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.