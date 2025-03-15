GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 581,200 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the February 13th total of 365,100 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,872,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ TSLR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.55. 2,671,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,104. GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period.

About GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLR was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

