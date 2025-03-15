Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 140.5% from the February 13th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Greenfire Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFR. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenfire Resources by 45.6% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,836,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 888,566 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the third quarter worth about $5,845,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the third quarter worth about $3,234,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Greenfire Resources by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 930,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 270,773 shares during the period. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenfire Resources by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenfire Resources alerts:

Greenfire Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:GFR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 97,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Greenfire Resources has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $342.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.29.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.